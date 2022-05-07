Toni Stevenson of Tustin passed away, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Tustin House Assisted Living. She was 78.
Toni was born December 13, 1943 in Clinton, Oklahoma to John William Otto and Dorothy Lorene (Jones) Stevenson.
She graduated Lakewood High School with honors and as a Girl Scout Ambassador. Toni retired from the Kettunen Center as the housekeeping manger after 30 years. She was an animal lover with a hippie soul. Toni loved bird watching, gardening, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and dancing. She loved listening to the spring peepers and was a frog counter through the MSU extension. Toni loved to camp and spend time with family and friends. She was devoted to her family and made sure special events, like birthdays were festive and memorable. Toni was also a member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Cadillac and choir.
She is survived by her daughter, Traci Warner (fiancé Scott Tofel) of Tustin and son, Jeff (Deanna) Watson of LeRoy; grandchildren: Nickolas (Ashley) Warner, Saige and Creed Watson; great-granddaughters: Jessa and Brinna Warner and her dearest buddy, Linda Baynes.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Richard Watson.
Friends may meet the family Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM for visitation at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
