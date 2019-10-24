MARION — Toni Swiler, age 52, passed away at her home in Marion on October 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. A full obituary will follow in the newspaper.
