Tonuya Lee Morris

Tonuya "Tonya" Lee Morris, Mesick, 55, passed away November 3, 2022, from kidney failure and sepsis. Tonya was very proud of her sobriety from a lifelong battle with addictions. She loved her children with every beat of her heart when she became a grandma, her life was complete. She would always go out of her way to help or find help for anyone. She will be missed dearly every minute of every day by her family. "We love you, Tonya!" and are so proud of what you overcame. Enjoy heaven with Greg and our family. She is survived by her sons Gregory Alan Morris Jr. and Sean Michael Morris; daughter Tina (Jay) Allen; grandkids Kaylee Allen and Colton Allen and Donald Gee; sisters Patty (Len) Hoover and Joyce Stevens; brothers Furlie (Heather) Hensley Jr., and Anthony Hensley; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be determined at a future date to be announced. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
