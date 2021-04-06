Tony Lee Cubitt
Memoriams

Tony Lee Cubitt formerly of Lake City, MI passed away March 31, 2021 at home with his family by his side in Bruceton, TN. He was 53 years old.

He was born May 8, 1967 to Bob and Gwen (Harris) Cubitt. He loved driving and hot rodding fords and visiting friends and family.

Tony always said his favorite smell in the world was the smell of the rubber from his tires smoking while doing burnouts and leaving his marks everywhere he went. You always knew he had come to visit you when you heard the motor roar as he revved it up. No horn honking for him.

He had a great love for dogs and wildlife. He enjoyed deer hunting with his dad, fishing with his grandpa Harris and teaching his daughter how to work on and repair cars and everything around the house as he said to her "then you won't have to depend on anyone else." He felt blessed to have her as his daughter and proud to be her dad.

Tony is survived by the love of his life of 36 years Lois Dunn and his daughter Peggy Cubitt. He is also survived by three cousins that were like his brothers and sister, Don Cubitt, Carl and Daisy Cubitt; several nieces and nephews; and two siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Gwen (Harris) Cubitt; brothers-in-law Forrest Dunn and Bob Springberg; and sisters-in-law Hulda Witter and Ruth Springberg.

Tony will be greatly missed and always loved.

Cadillac News

Tags

