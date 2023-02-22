Tony Ray Platz age 57 of Cadillac passed away at his home on February 20, 2023. He was born in Cadillac on February 23, 1965 to Ronald and Marian (Hunt) Platz.

He had worked at many different jobs and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed antiques, walking his dogs, metal detecting, and cooking. He loved his family and enjoyed their company.

He is survived by two sons; Tony Ray-Walker Platz of Cadillac and Damion Platz of Lake City. His surviving siblings are; Susan Green of Cadillac, Steve Platz of Cadillac and Carolyne (Michael) Zatkoff of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Ronald Platz, Wyatt Platz and Alan Platz.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"