Tony Ray Platz age 57 of Cadillac passed away at his home on February 20, 2023. He was born in Cadillac on February 23, 1965 to Ronald and Marian (Hunt) Platz.
He had worked at many different jobs and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed antiques, walking his dogs, metal detecting, and cooking. He loved his family and enjoyed their company.
He is survived by two sons; Tony Ray-Walker Platz of Cadillac and Damion Platz of Lake City. His surviving siblings are; Susan Green of Cadillac, Steve Platz of Cadillac and Carolyne (Michael) Zatkoff of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Ronald Platz, Wyatt Platz and Alan Platz.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
