Traci Sue Kenyon of Cadillac passed away, Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at home. She was 52. Traci was born May 15, 1969 in Cadillac.

Traci was an original; she was the type of family member and friend that everyone wishes they could have. She had a loving heart and loved children. She loved to play bingo; a summer highlight was the week of fair and playing fair bingo with her friends all week. Traci loved to cook and play games with her nieces and spend time with her friends. She also enjoyed casino trips with her mom.

Traci is survived by her mother, Kathy Dostal of Cadillac; siblings, James Dostal of Manton and Krissy (Chuck) Owens of Ohio; nieces and nephew: Erin and Dillon; special cousins: Brittany Oglesby, Brian and Rodney Moore, Heather Williams, Andrew Basinkski, Dylan Brock and Jordan Wellman; special nieces, Payton Mosher and Aubree Coutu; friend, Justin Coutu; her special group of friends: Michele, Carla, Billie Jo, Shelly, Mitzi, Delsie and Alice.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Madeline Kenyon; uncle Larry Kenyon; cousin, Terry Oglesby; step- dad, John Dostal and special niece, Natasha Moffit.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.