Traci Sue Kenyon of Cadillac passed away, Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at home. She was 52. Traci was born May 15, 1969 in Cadillac.
Traci was an original; she was the type of family member and friend that everyone wishes they could have. She had a loving heart and loved children. She loved to play bingo; a summer highlight was the week of fair and playing fair bingo with her friends all week. Traci loved to cook and play games with her nieces and spend time with her friends. She also enjoyed casino trips with her mom.
Traci is survived by her mother, Kathy Dostal of Cadillac; siblings, James Dostal of Manton and Krissy (Chuck) Owens of Ohio; nieces and nephew: Erin and Dillon; special cousins: Brittany Oglesby, Brian and Rodney Moore, Heather Williams, Andrew Basinkski, Dylan Brock and Jordan Wellman; special nieces, Payton Mosher and Aubree Coutu; friend, Justin Coutu; her special group of friends: Michele, Carla, Billie Jo, Shelly, Mitzi, Delsie and Alice.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Madeline Kenyon; uncle Larry Kenyon; cousin, Terry Oglesby; step- dad, John Dostal and special niece, Natasha Moffit.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
