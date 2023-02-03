Tracy Brines

Tracy Jeanne Brines, 62 of Petoskey Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home after living with cancer for over four years.
Tracy was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 1st 1960 to Ronald and Joan Cadwell. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1978 and attended both Grand Valley State University and Hope College.
On May 15th 1982 Tracy married David Brines, also of Cadillac. Together they had three children - Jessica, Katie & Michael.
After a time in Junction City, Kansas and Montpelier, Ohio, Tracy put down roots with her family in Petoskey, Michigan where she pursued her many passions, including crafts and endless DIY projects. From needlepoint to cross-stitch, knitting, spinning, quilting, sewing, stained-glass, gardening, keeping chickens and endless baking and canning, Tracy wove her affection for creating beauty and giving comfort to others into her everyday life.
Tracy chose to stay home raising her children during the school-year while her husband Dave taught high school but loved walking downtown to work during the Summers at treasured local shops including The Bristly Thistle and Cutlers.
Tracy had great confidence to try new things. At age 40 she took up distance running and wound up completing 13 marathons. Her favorite ways to recreate always included time outdoors in nature - hiking, berry picking snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. She especially loved swimming in Lake Michigan and jumping off the Petoskey Breakwall after long runs.
Tracy was devoted to her family and warmly imparted her remarkable energy and spirit on to her children and grandchildren who carry on her legacy as athletes, artists, bakers and explores.
The meaningful friendships Tracy formed over the years with her fellow runners and her community of avid knitters and crafters formed the fabric of a rich and cherished life. She will be missed by many.
Tracy is survived by her mother Joan Blystone, siblings Cindy (Gerry) Mann, Greg (Betsy) Cadwell and Scott Cadwell, her husband David Brines and children Jessica (Noah) Marshall-Rashid, Katherine (Magnus Frisak) Brines and Michael Brines. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Milo, Nina and Willem Marshall-Rashid.
A memorial service will be held Friday February 10th at the Petoskey United Methodist Church. Visitation begins at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Petoskey Girls on the Run or The Women’s Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.