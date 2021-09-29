Tracy Ellen Howell of Traverse City, formerly of Cadillac, passed away September 27, 2021. She was 57.
Tracy was born March 4, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert Eugene and Patricia Eda Emily (Voorhees) Howell.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and then served in the United States Navy. Tracy attended Grossmont College in California and later worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac.
Tracy was very loved by her family. She loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews. Tracy was fun; she had a personality and sense of humor that could light up a room.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Howell of Grand Rapids; siblings: Christine Howell- Mathewson of Cadillac, Robert (Karen) Howellof Florida, Scott (Amy) Howell of Manton; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, grandma, Alice Dorothy Voorhees, and a nephew Justin Murray.
A family service will be held at a later date.
