Tracy Eve Herald of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Tracy was 56.
Tracy was born January 10, 1965 in Cadillac to William A. and Susan M. (Fisk) Coffel. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1983. Tracy worked at RexAir in Cadillac for 31 years.
Tracy loved rhinoceroses and being outside. She loved spending time mushroom hunting, gardening, campfires and birds. She loved to travel to different destinations and enjoyed going to races all over the country. Tracy had a zest for life and loved her family and friends. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy was making holidays and time special for them was very important to her.
She is survived by hers sons, Nicholas "Nick" (Jessica) Herald and Kolton "Kody" Herald (Crystal Abranski); daughter-in-law, Taylor Herald all of Cadillac: grandchildren: Nicholas, Jerika, Jenny, Ricky, Carter, Aubree, Brooke, a baby girl due in November, Garrison, Johnny, Natalie; her father, William "Bill" Coffel, Sr.; siblings: William "Bill" Coffel, Jr. , Sam Coffel, Kelvin Coffel, Kevin Coffel, Guy (Laura) Coffel, Tricia (Norm) Hottmann ; mother-in-law, Kay (Tony) Belkowski; sister-in-law, Terri (Mark) Darrow; many nieces, nephews and friends.
On June 25, 1988 she married Ricky D. Herald and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2002. She was also preceded in death by a son, Chris Herald May 15, 2021; her mother, Susan Coffel in 2016 and a brother, Matt Coffel in 2014.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, July 12, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. Friends may meet the family from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
