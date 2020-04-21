MARION — Travis James Johnson, age 30, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Manistee County.
Travis was born on May 18, 1989 in Cadillac, Michigan to Randy J. and Bonnie Kay (Bowers) Johnson. Travis was employed in the construction industry as a drywaller, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially trout fishing, as well as hiking, mushroom hunting, two-tracking, and most of all being a father.
He is survived by his children, Nova Lee Kay Johnson of Cadillac, Isabelle Sheila Bohl of Cadillac, and Noah Russell Elford of Cadillac; father, Randy J. Johnson of Marion; grandparents, LaRue Johnson of Marion, and Rosemary Grandy of McBain; siblings, Heather (Chris) Chandler of Grand Rapids, Nathan (Courtney) Nederhood of Lake City, Derrick (Jenn) Nederhood of McBain; aunts and uncles, Connie (Harold) Pollington of McBain, Debbie Buchard of Cadillac, Jerry Bowers of McBain, Cheryl (Dale) Westdorp of McBain, Darwin (Marie) Johnson of Marion, Gayle (Dale) Beebe of Marion, Harold (Lisa) Johnson of Marion, Beverly Johnson of Alabama; nieces and nephews, Audrey (Shawn) Morgan, Austin Lambert, Cassidy Chandler, Valerie Nederhood, Elise Nederhood, Oakley Nederhood, and Kendall Nederhood.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Kay Johnson; grandparents, Millard Bowers, Harold William Johnson, and Leo Grandy.
A celebration of life for Travis will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
