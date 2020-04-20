MARION — Travis Johnson age 31, of Marion, passed away on April 18, in Manistee County following an automobile accident. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and a full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
