Travis Russell Austin of Cadillac passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 38. Travis was born May 23, 1983 in Cadillac to Lew Allen and April Suzanne (Fox) Austin.
He attended Cadillac Area Public Schools and worked primarily in construction. Travis was proud of his work and enjoyed working with his hands on projects. He adored his children and made spending time with them a priority. He grew up spending lots of time with his cousins and still holds family close. He was a true Lions fan, always optimistic. He loved listening to music and making his kids laugh.
He is survived by his children: Trinity, Anthony and Rosalee Austin; father, Lew Austin of Boon; sister, Barbara (Robert) Mask of White Cloud; nephews: Nekotah, Lucian, Zacchaeus; grandmother, Brenda Fox; great-grandmother, Marion Taylor both of Cadillac and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Travis was preceded in passing by his mother, April and grandparents, Richard Fox and Russell and Dorothy Austin.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Boon Baptist Church with Reverend Melvin Machinski officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for his children, care of Dot Thompson . An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
