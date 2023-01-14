Trent John Stevens, 57, of Evart, passed away at Butterworth, in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Reed City, Michigan, on January 15, 1965, to John and Ruth Ann (Warrener) Stevens. Trent graduated from Evart High School in 1983 and worked at Chippewa Plastics. He later worked at Ventra in conjunction with helping his late wife with their concrete statuary business.
He loved sports, hunting, gardening, canning, birdwatching and listening to music. He was the nicest guy possible, liked to joke around, calm and caring. He was a character, who often said "he was the rose between two thorns", when he was with his sisters.
On August 29, 1998, in Osceola Township, he married Rhonda Kallas, giving her the happiest day of her life. She preceded him in death in 2014. Together they owned and operated, Kallas Lawn Ornaments, a concrete statuary business in Evart.
Trent is survived by: his mother, Ruth Ann; children, Jared (Beth) Hoskins of Ann Arbor, Nichole (Zachary) McMillan of Evart; sisters, Renee (Robert) Marlatt of Barre, VT & Tamara (Jerry) Ward of Shelby Township; five grandchildren, 2.5 great-grandchildren; the best dog ever, Maggie May the Beagle and many extended family members and friends.
Following cremation Trent will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery with: his wife, Rhonda and dad, John. He was also preceded in death by his cousin, Ed Stevens.
A celebration of life will take place at Corey Funeral Home, in Evart, at Noon (12PM) Monday, January 16th with Pastor Farrell officiating. Family and friends are welcome to gather two hours prior to the service (10-Noon) for visitation. Those that cannot join us please, leave your favorite memory, light a candle or sign the guestbook for Trent online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
