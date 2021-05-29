Trevor Scott Stieg
Memoriams

Trevor Scott Stieg passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021 at his residence in Missaukee County. He was 33 years old.

He was born on September 18, 1987, in Reed City, Michigan. Trevor was a 2005 graduate of Pine River High School where he was an accomplished wrestler. He served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic and was deployed to Iraq. Trevor worked as a tattoo artist at Dark Side Studios Tattoo Parlor in Cadillac, Michigan. He was a talented artist and tattoo artist. The many tattoos he has inked on clients over the years will live on as a tribute to the incredibly talented tattoo artist he was. He was an avid gun collector and loved video games. He will be missed by his family, friends and his dog Rebel.

Trevor is survived by his mother Kristine (Prielipp) Laarman and her husband Mike Laarman; father Scott Stieg; sister Larissa (Stieg) Avery and her husband Jed; sister Kasey Prielipp; nieces Kaylee Curtis, Kourtnee Curtis and Khloe Avery; nephew Reo Avery; great nephew Malik Groves; maternal grandfather Bernard Prielipp and his wife Anna Prielipp; paternal grandparents Jim and Sharon Stieg; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Holcom, and his uncle Bryan Prielipp.

On June 1, 2021, there will be visitation from 10 am to 12 pm with a funeral service beginning at noon at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church, located at 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City, Michigan. A graveside service will follow at Hersey Village Cemetery, 18080 Beech St., Hersey, Michigan.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a United States Veteran charity of your choice.

