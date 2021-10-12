Trina Falvo of Cadillac passed away, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Munson Hospice House of Traverse City. She was 78.
Trina was born March 1, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Ethel E. (Martin) Falvo.
She was a home health aide for many years. Trina was known as the life
of any event. She believed in making your own fun and did so wherever she went. Trina was an excellent cook and baker. She was very talented with various crafts, especially jewelry and wood working projects. In her younger years Trina enjoyed horseback riding and showing horses. Trina enjoyed the simple things in life; some of her favorite activities were mushroom hunting and two tracking.
She is survived by her children: Julie (David) Grames of Mesick, David J. Schichtel of Traverse City, Judeen (Mark) Huston of Manton; grandchildren: James "Mike" Hamilton, Jessica Schichtel, Michael (Emily) DuJardin, Matthew (Alicia) Huston, Hope (Austin) Kantola; three great- grandchildren and sisters, Julia Chandler of Mesick and Jacqueline (William) Sparks of Mesick.
Trina was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Schichtel; grandsons, Nicholas Hamilton and David John Schichtel, Jr. and a sister, Carol Overla.
A memorial graveside service will take place 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 23, 2021
at Cornell Cemetery, Wexford Township, Wexford County, Michigan.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.