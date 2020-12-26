Troy David Stanton of Luther passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his residence. He was 50 years old.

He was born on January 29, 1970 to Ronald and Sharon (Long) Stanton in Reed City. Troy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Stanton. Troy was a Jack of all trades and would give the shirt off his back if he thought someone needed it more than him. He loved his children and his grandson and enjoyed visiting them when he could. Troy loved to be outdoors whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or kayaking the Pine River. He was loved by many and he returned that love with acts of service in his community.

He is survived by his mother Sharon (Bob) Verlinde; his Daughter Stephanie (Casey) Haner; his Son Ronald Stanton; grandson Rowan Haner; sisters Cindy (Joachim) Swiger and Tamra Stanton; his brother Jeff Stanton; numerous aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend John.

No services will be held at this time. A private family memorial will be held in the spring.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.