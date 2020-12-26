Troy David Stanton of Luther passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his residence. He was 50 years old.
He was born on January 29, 1970 to Ronald and Sharon (Long) Stanton in Reed City. Troy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Stanton. Troy was a Jack of all trades and would give the shirt off his back if he thought someone needed it more than him. He loved his children and his grandson and enjoyed visiting them when he could. Troy loved to be outdoors whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or kayaking the Pine River. He was loved by many and he returned that love with acts of service in his community.
He is survived by his mother Sharon (Bob) Verlinde; his Daughter Stephanie (Casey) Haner; his Son Ronald Stanton; grandson Rowan Haner; sisters Cindy (Joachim) Swiger and Tamra Stanton; his brother Jeff Stanton; numerous aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend John.
No services will be held at this time. A private family memorial will be held in the spring.
