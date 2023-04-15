Ty Jarold Heick of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his home. He was 62. Ty was born on October 3, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1978 he graduated from Stevenson High School in Livonia, Michigan. He had been employed as an Insurance/Security Agent for several years. Ty had a love for history of the United States and developed a website: Restore 1776.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Ann "Chuckie" Rowland; his brother, Michael L. Heick both of Punta Gorda, Florida; his Aunts and Uncle: Kay Kingsbury, Mary Margaret "Mike" (Ken) Winkelmann all of Cadillac, Willee (Steve) Haines of Rotunda, Florida and Douglas (Linda) Kingsbury of Cadillac; and many cousins.
Ty was preceded in death by his father, Jarold L. Heick and his grandparents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, April 20, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 11:30 AM until time of Mass.
Memorial contributions may be Tunnels to Towers or Wounded Warriors. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
