Una Vita Wadysz, age 69 of Cadillac passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac. Una was born on February 20, 1952 in Detroit to Martin and Eunice (Jennings) Bishop. Una enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, cross stitching, gardening, stock car racing, social work, driving bus for Dial-A-Ride, and particularly enjoyed the love of her family and her faith. She was proud to make special event dresses for her daughters. Una was also a proud member of the USA sewing company that made all of the curtains for the Grand Hotel.Those Una leaves behind to cherish her memories include her children; Patricia (James) Yaklin, Teresa (Eric) Klooster, Michael Wadysz, and Johnny Ledford, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, sister; Ellen Rutecki, brother; Thomas Bishop.In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister; Hope Bowers.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Walter Ross officiating. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

