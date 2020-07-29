MCBAIN — Ursula Regina Herweyer, age 80, of McBain passed away on July 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 3, 1940 in Frankfurt AM, Germany. She married Edward E. Herweyer June 14, 1969 in Aikon County, South Carolina. He proceeds her in death, March 6, 2016. Ursula spent many early years as a hairdresser while living in Germany. Returning back to the states Ursula became a homemaker and enjoyed supporting her husband during his career. After retiring she enjoyed working in her flower beds, traveling, going to the casinos, and buying lottery tickets.
Ursula leaves behind brother-in-law, Lawrence (Joan) Herweyer; sisters-in-law, Helen Robins, and Bonnie (James) McHale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m., please take others into consideration and wear a face mask if possible. A burial graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mount View Cemetery with Rev. Steve Boven officiating.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
