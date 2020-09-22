Valerie Ann (Hastings) Siggins Cadillac - Valerie Ann (Hastings) Siggins, age 70, passed away September 20, 2020 at Pleasant Lake Lodge AFC in Cadillac.
She was reunited with her parents, John and Violet (Moyer) Hastings and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Kevin Edstrom.
She is survived by her son, Michael John (Cindy) Ward and grandsons: Quinlan and Brennan Ward. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy (Jerry) Lockhart; a niece, Meloney (Aaron) Handley and their children: Morgan, Paisley and Elora; nephews: Andy (Lindsay) Edstrom and their son, Ayden, Justin Lockhart and his children: Bailey and Jenna and Christopher Lockhart.
Valerie will be remembered by her sense of humor.
There will be no services held at this time. Her final resting place will be North Park Cemetery in Luther.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luther United Methodist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
