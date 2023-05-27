Valerie Denise Fales, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at home with her husband by her side after a 7-month battle with cancer. She was 65 years old.
Val was born on July 22, 1957 to Jack and Mary (Green) Shearer in Muskegon, Michigan. She entered into marriage with Chuck Fales on September 18, 1980 in Manton. The couple were briefly boyfriend/girlfriend growing up and came back into each other's lives later as adults. She graduated high school from Flint Northwestern, and went on to attend Baker College as an adult. Val and Chuck had two children, Andrew Scott and Jamie Elaine. She had a successful arts and crafts business with her friend, Mary Pals for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed all sorts of crafting activities such as beading, sewing, ironing (yup), and basket weaving. During one period, she taught basket weaving classes in her home with a great group of women. Val had a passion for collecting, especially antique dolls and their clothing. She loved her trips to Allegan for their monthly antique shows during the summer with friend, Mari Featherston. She could often be found outside tending to her flower garden. Val liked to read books and watch movies. Above all she cherished the special people in her life including her loving husband that she made many memories with over their 42 years together; her wonderful neighbors that helped Val and Chuck through this tough period; her close sisters that called regularly to check-in on her; her best friends that would visit and take her on special girls-trips; and a special boy that came into her life 13 years ago that quickly took over her heart, Benjamin.
Valerie is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Fales of Cadillac; daughter, Jamie Fales of Houghton Lake; sisters, Cherie Adams, Tracy (Steve) Malik, and Stephanie (John) Rice; close niece, Jennifer Slegeski; sister-in-laws Connie Fales and Julie (Kevin) Dodge; the many special friends that have helped her through this journey, "Yogurt" Mary Featherston, Terry Stroh, Kathy Cline, Mitzi Cook, Mark Fauble, and Deborah Mellentine; "grandson" Benjamin Grant and mom Karrie Grant ; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Val was preceded in death by her father, Jack Shearer; mother, Mary English; and son, Andy Fales; and in-laws Carl and Iva Fales.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
