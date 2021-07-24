Velma Gibson

One of the lesser, but ubiquitous, tragedies of the COVID era has been the necessity to mourn the loss of our friends and family without the comfort of our friends and family. It didn't matter if the death was due to COVID or not, we were forced to say goodbye alone, making a sad time even more difficult. The children of Val Gibson are correcting this.
Velma Jean "Val" Gibson, long-time area resident, mother of Scott (LeiLei) Christian (Edie) and Michael (Elizabeth) and grandmother to Taylor, Makaila, and Edward, died on March 12, 2020.
Val was born March 30, 1940 In Cadillac, the daughter of Gerit and Lois (Weeks) Klifman. Her parents and sister Mary proceeded her in death. Her much-loved brother Howard Klifman survives.
Graduating from Cadillac High School in 1958, Val enjoyed her choice of ski-racing over cheerleading. Her skill on and love of the slopes began a family tradition she happily passed on to her sons. A talented athlete, Val won many awards for golf and tennis and she served as the coach of the Big Rapids High School women's tennis team for several years.
She was a self-starting, hard-working woman who owned and operated the Culligan franchise in Big Rapids while raising her sons. Later, she found joy in owning and operating the Blue Lake Lodge, an iconic bed and breakfast near Mecosta. She also mentored many young women through her involvement with direct sales of candles and jewelry. Val cared deeply for the environment, animals (especially her beloved Goldens), and her community.
Please join Val's children to help celebrate the life of this remarkable woman on Saturday, July 31, 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of her longtime friend Nancy Baldwin, 19196 Foxglove, Big Rapids (township) MI.
