CANADIAN LAKES — Velma Jean “Val‘ Gibson, 79, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Royal View Retirement Community.
She was born March 31, 1940 in Cadillac, the daughter of Gerrit and Lois (Weeks) Klifman, and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958. While in high school, Val chose ski racing over cheerleading, and thus started a family tradition that she passed on to her sons.
A self-starting, hard-working woman, Val raised her children in Big Rapids. For many years, she owned and operated the Culligan franchise in Big Rapids. Later on, she found true happiness in operating the Blue Lake Lodge in Mecosta. Val cared deeply for the environment, helping to protect wetlands, and also served the community volunteering through Angels of Action.
Val is survived by three sons, Ezra Scott (Leilei) Gibson of Howell, Christian James (Edith) Gibson of Edmond, OK, and Michael Thomas (Elizabeth) Gibson of Boise, ID; three grandchildren, Taylor Marie, Edward Lee, and Makaila Ann; her brother Howard James Klifman of Palm Desert, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Val was preceded in death by her sister Mary Klifman.
A celebration of Val’s Life will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Angels of Action, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
