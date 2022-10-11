Venus F. Burke of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 97. Venus was born on June 17, 1925 in McBain, Michigan to Nolan Andrew & Gladys Lois (Davis) Merritt. She lived all her life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Lake City High School and went on to Central Michigan University where she received her associate's degree.
After college she taught school in Leroy and later in McBain. On August 8, 1951 in Cadillac she married Carl A. Burke and decided to take some time off to be at home and raise her family. Once her children were grown she went back to work and was employed at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics for 18 years and retired in 1990.
Venus enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, cross word puzzles, her "grand dogs" and just adored her great grandchildren. She attended Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac in her younger years.
Survivors include her children: Wayne Burke of Birmingham, Michigan, Karen (Scott) Richner of Isle, Minnesota and Kevin Burke of Cadillac; 3 grandchildren: Aaron (Anna Splady) Richner, Andrew Richner (Abigail Gutman-Gonzalez) and Matthew Richner; and 2 great grandchildren; and her 2 sisters: Marion Hillard of Cadillac and Carol (Duane) Anderson of Evart, and a brother-in-law, Nolan Howe of Ann Arbor, Michigan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl on July 22, 1979; 2 brothers: Lowell and James Merritt; a sister, Vievian Howe and a granddaughter, Lindsay Richner.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Cast Iron Kitchen (621 S. Mitchell St.) in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.