LAKE CITY — Vera I. O'Hara, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 93.
Vera was born on September 20, 1926 to Charles and Edna (Helmer) Hoel in Jennings, Michigan. After graduating high school in Cadillac, she went on to Central Michigan University to receive some college credits. She entered into marriage with George Bowman and the couple raised two children. Later on, she entered into marriage with Frederick "Jerry" O'Hara, the couple spent many years together until his time of passing. Vera loved to read, so much so that she made it her career. She spent her entire career working for numerous newspapers around Michigan, but the majority of her time was spent at Jackson Publishing. She felt privileged to have a career that she was so passionate about.
Vera is survived by her two children, Michael (Deborah) Bowman and Maureen Bowman; three grandchildren, Nick, Jake and Megan; one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Carol Rohlinger; nieces and nephews, Kathy Henry, Alan Rohlinger and Brenda Winn; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edna; her husband, Jerry O'Hara; and a sister, Donna Henry.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
