Vera Lou Ellerman of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 87.

Vera was born March 3, 1934 in Cadillac, Michigan to William Wesley and Helen Delores (Sweigert) Shepard and they preceded her in death. On June 4, 1955 she married James "Jim" Morrill and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1972. Vera married Cleetis "Gene" Ellerman on January 26, 1974 and he preceded her in death on November 17, 1993.

She worked at 9&10News Station for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Roxanne Maddox of Kalamazoo; sisters, Donna Chambers of Cadillac and Gerry (Charles) Scribner of California; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Hatch and many nieces and nephews. In addition she will be remembered fondly by her many friends with whom she played tennis.

In addition to her parents and husband Vera was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Hatch and an infant brother, Donald.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers at Autumnwood of McBain.

Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. A private celebration of her life will be held for her family at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

