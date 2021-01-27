Vereah E. Maxwell of Cadillac passed away Sunday evening, January 24, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 91. Vereah was born on November 29, 1929 in Mesick to Bikan & Ella (Hoseit) Invancevic. On September 16, 1950 she married Reginald H. Maxwell and he preceded her in death on July 13, 1987.
Vereah grew up in the Mesick area and went to Mesick Public Schools. Shortly after school she worked for the Mesick Phone Company as a Switch Board Operator. She then went to the Mercy School of Nursing in Cadillac and started her career in nursing working at hospitals in Kalamazoo. In the 1960's she moved back to the Cadillac area went worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital and later Lakeview Lutheran Manor. After her career in nursing she became a seamstress at Kick-a-Way Garment in Cadillac where she was employed for 15 years. She enjoyed playing cards and flower gardening.
Vereah is survived by her son, Gordon Maxwell of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: Clarence and Albert Ivancevic and Julia Burkett.
The family would like to thank the caregivers that Vereah had at Samaritas Senior Living and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Private burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. No services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
