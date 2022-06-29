Verlyn J. "Skip" Drake Jr., of Manton and formerly of Morrice, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Autumnwood. He was 72.
He was born on February 7, 1950 to Verlyn J. and Donna Mae (Bennett) Drake Sr. in Owosso, Michigan. He attended Morrice High School. Skip entered into marriage with the former Rebecca Lynn Salgat on July 22, 1978. He spent his career working for General Motors until his time of retirement, then he worked for Traverse City Area Public Schools. In his spare time, he could often be found outside riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was a lifetime retired member of the Iron Wheels Motorcycle Club. Skip loved his pet dogs. He cherished the time spent with his family.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rebecca Drake of Manton; children, Heather Lee (Corey) Palmer of Grandville, Bridget Lee (Carlos) Guerra of Huntington Woods, and Gregory Dale (Monica) Drake of Lansing; grandchildren, Isabel Guerra, Ava Guerra, Claira Palmer and Emery Palmer; sister, Suzanne Kay (Jack) Wood; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joanne Mae Laing.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at noon with visitation held two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, .
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
