Verne Roger Wilkinson, aged 72, passed away at his home Jan. 13, 2022 in Racine, Minnesota.

Roger, as he was always called, was born in Cadillac, on Jan. 27, 1949 to Vern and Eva (DeJean) Wilkinson. He graduated from Cadillac Senior High in 1967. He loved playing basketball in high school.

He was a retired maintenance worker for a condominium complex in Rochester, Minnesota. He also played drums for numerous bands in the Rochester area. His hobby was putting large model boats together.

He is survived by his two brothers, Michael (Dalene) Wilkinson of Cadillac, and Thomas (Rebecca Fletcher) Wilkinson of Camano Island, Washington and also nephews and a niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.

