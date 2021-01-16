Vernon J. DeWitt, age 86 of Zeeland, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Zeeland Hospital.
Vernon was born in Holland March 29, 1934 to John and Marie (Hoezee) DeWitt.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member the VFW, and a life member of the Michigan Snowmobile Association, where he served as President for a period. Vern worked as a roofer, and was the owner of DeWitt Roofing.
He was preceded in death by his Wife Marvel DeWitt; parents, John DeWitt and Marie Hoezee; siblings Stuart DeWitt, Julia Allen, and Donna Ensing.
He is survived by his daughter and grandson: Michele and Mason DeWitt of Zeeland; son Scott (Sherry) DeWitt of Cedarville; Stepchildren Dick (Barb Kadwell)
Bowers, Pam (Matt) North, Sheila (Mark) Richardson, Penny Snyder, and Char Mercer all of Cadillac; special friend Lois Bernheisel of Zeeland; Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life is being planned for March 2021 and will be announced later.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
