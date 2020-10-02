Vernon Garry Deuel Evart - Vernon Garry Deuel, age 75, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020. He was born on Dec. 12, 1944 in Flint, Michigan. Gary married Shirley Ann Heath on June 4, 1966 in Mt. Morris, Michigan, where they started their life together. In 1969 Gary and Shirley moved to the Marion, MI area and finally settled in the Evart, MI area in 1990. Gary worked for Amerigas until he retired in 1997, he worked for Flemming Farms in Marion, MI for 30 plus years. Gary was part of the Marion Fire Department for 15 years. Gary was a very social person, he was hard working, a loving father, grandfather, who would take his shirt off his back for anyone in need.
Gary is survived by his wife Shirley of 53 years, JC (Gloria) Deuel, Cynthia (Jim) Littlefield, Wayne (Holly) Deuel, Brian (Bunny) Kinch, Kimberly Tripp (Robert Blackledge), his grandchildren JC JR (Mary Ann) Deuel, Nicole Eisenga (Jeffrey Hawley), Tasha (Wesley) Privett, Jarca (Calob) Kozlowski, Nikki Deuel, Timothy Eisenga, Jessica Deuel, Atlanta Deuel, Shawna Tripp, Trestan Deuel, Kylie Tripp, Bunny Kinch, Travis Eisenga, Breeanna Kinch, Zack Deuel, Marcus Deuel, Gabriel Deuel, & Brandy Kinch. He has many great grandchildren.
Gary is proceeded in death by his son Vernon James Deuel, sisters Patricia, Loretta, Jackie, Jerry, and a brother Ron.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020, at noon at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, with Pastor Pat Robinson officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM till time of service. Visitation will be held for family and close friends. There will be a gathering at the Marion VFW Post 6015 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020. In leu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.