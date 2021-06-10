Vernon L. Phenix, passed away with his family at his side, on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home in Lake, at the age of 74. Vernon was born on August 11, 1946, at home in Sears, to Lester and Evelyn (Hillier) Phenix. He graduated from Evart High School in 1965 and entered the United States Army on Jan. 4, 1966. On Jan. 3, 1968, Vernon was honorably discharged following a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his wartime service, he resided in Grand Blanc, Linden and Waterford, where he was employed at General Motors. During this time he met Carol A. Hodges. He and Carol were married in Davison, on November 23, 1988 and they made their home there. He retired as a die setter from GM in 1997 and later that fall moved to Lake, where they have enjoyed the lake life ever since. When Vernon was able his hobbies included: bowling, shuffleboard, hunting and fishing. Vernon and Carol spent 10 winters in Florida. He was extremely patient, would do anything for his friends and family and was constantly looking out for their well-being. Vernon is survived by: his wife of 32 years, Carol; children, Jeff (Sheila) Phenix of Lowell, Darrin (Nikki) Phenix of GA, Carrie (Jeff Joseph) Hopkins of Fostoria and Sonia (Scott Smalley) Martin of Big Rapids; his brother, Roger (Sue) Phenix of Farwell; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many extended family and close friends. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Evelyn. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with visitation from 11AM until the service at 1. If you cannot join us please share a memory, light a candle or sign the guestbook online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com

