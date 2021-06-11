Verona Lois Logan of Tustin passed away Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021 at home. She was 91.
Verona was born on August 13, 1929 in Graham Township, Johnson County, Iowa to Fredrick J. & Ruth S. (Jacobs) Gribbell.
On December 3, 1949 at the Dover Baptist Church she married Robert F. Logan and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2015.
Verona graduated from Central Michigan University and completed her student teaching in Luther. She was an elementary teacher in Tustin for many years until retiring in 1991. She loved her students and enjoyed seeing them throughout their lives. Verona loved to read and write letters to distant relatives. She attended Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac and Dover Baptist Church in Bristol.
Survivors include her five sons: Mike (Debbie) Logan, William (Julie) Logan all of Tustin, Ken (Donna) Logan of Cadillac, Steve Logan of Tustin and Ron Logan of Downington, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Tracy (Corey) Logan-Walker, Lisa Logan, Chris (Ashley) Logan, Aprille (Garett) Kruse, Matthew (Jennifer) Logan, Jessica (Mark) Savoie, and Adam Fullerton; great grandchildren: Bayleigh, Caleb, Hunter, Connor, Dakota, Brayden, Tristan, Kayla, Bailey, Reese, Abby, Max; sisters, Leah (Allen) VanAntwerp and Alice (Robert ) Ward all of Tustin and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: James Gribbell, Charles Gribbell and Nesta McKee Lyons.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan, Comfort Keepers and her neighbors "across the road" who became a large part of her life, for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021 at Dover Baptist Church in Bristol. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or Alliance Autism of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.