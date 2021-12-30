Vervane Lucille Bowman, age 91 of Lake City, passed away December 29, 2021, at Maple Ridge Assisted Living of Lake City.
Vervane was born September 28, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Lloyd and Helen (McKeown) Simpson. Her mother remarried Carl Phelps when she was very young. She grew up on a farm in Moorestown with her dear uncle Joe McKeown. She was very active driving mules to gather the hay crop, planning and caring for a garden every year and helping her mother can for the winter. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1947.
She married Donald Bowman June 12, 1948, and lived near Merritt for a short time and then moved to Moorestown where they made their home. They went into business for a few years selling gas and Sno Jet snowmobiles. Later they started a construction company that operated for over 20 years, building roads and sub divisions; some included the Crows Nest (Redman's Island) in Lake City, Michayme at Gaylord, and Higgins Lake and Houghton Lake Forest Estates.
She was Norwich Township Clerk for many years and also Sunday School Superintendent for the Moorestown Methodist Church, and belonged to the Sunshine Club.
Vervane loved her crafts, knitting, crocheting, sewing and basket making. She and Donald were airplane pilots and owned their own two seater airplane for several years. In mid-life, Vervane found her calling (her words) in oil painting. She entered several craft shows and competitions at the fair. She painted for 45 years and donated several paintings to various events to use for raffles.
Her husband, Donald (PeeWee) passed away on June 11, 1989 from brain cancer and at that time she moved into Lake City to be near her family.
Vervane is survived by her daughters, Susan Rogers and Nancy Bowman of Lake City, two grandsons and families: Todd (Allison) Rogers of Greenville S.C. (Jade, Alyssa, Carson, Morris, and Garvin) and Cory (Rachel) Rogers of Lake City, (Morgan and Job) and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a friend of over 30 years, Charles Hose of Houghton Lake, and close family friend, Kay Gill and family of Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Carl & Helen Phelps, brother, Lloyd Simpson Jr, son-in law, Larry Rogers, two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ruth (Max) Wiggins, brothers-in-law Ernest (Evelyn) Bowman, and John (Lucille and Virginia) Bowman, nephew, Steve Bowman and niece, Geraldine McGee.
Vervane was a perfectionist and tried to be prepared for everything to come, including the outline for this obituary. Expressions of a special thank you are extended to the staff of Maple Ridge of Lake City and especially to Jamie.
A funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm until service time. Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may directed to the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Moorestown United Methodist Church or Munson Healthcare Foundation, Cadillac.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
