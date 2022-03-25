Vianne Crane
Memoriams

Vianne Mary Crane, 71, of Cadillac, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1950 in Cadillac to the late Lewis Franklin Sr. and Ruth Mae (Plotts) Barber. Vianne was a loving mother. She had many friends with who she enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee. She also enjoyed playing all kinds of card games and board games. Vianne loved being outside hunting and fishing. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Gerald (Heather) Atwood II, James (Dawn) Atwood, Andy Atwood, Chuck Crane, and Angela (Matt) Biggins; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings Barb Redmond, Thomas Barber, and Patricia Houghton. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings David Barber, Lewis Barber, Leon Barber, Ruth Bailey, Kathy Mongar, and Keith Barber; long-time partner Gale Crane. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the American Legion in Lake City from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Cadillac News

