Vicki Ann Bartosz, age 70 of Cadillac, passed away January 26, 2022 peacefully at home.
Vicki was born into her family on July 9, 1951 in Cadillac to John and Eileen (Chalker) Eubank and was born into true, eternal life on April 15, 1977, having been transformed by Christ.
She married Bill Bartosz January 17, 1981 in Cadillac.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Bill and two children, Kayla Bartosz and Dale (Makala) Bartosz, both of Cadillac.
She is also survived by a sister, Teresa Fenby of Lake City and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Vicki lived a life of compassion, love and service to everyone that she came in contact with, especially those in need. She was instrumental in the startup of local food pantries: Family Life Center and Family Care Network. This was the calling of God for her life: to minister to the spiritual and physical needs of everyone who came through the door. Vicki walked in forgiveness and never had a negative word against anyone. When you met Vicki, you were greeted by her beautiful smile, a warm hug and you knew you had just made a friend.
Vicki's love of the Word of God directed her steps and her words, and she loved to share God's truths with everyone.
Vicki was a passionate person, passionate about JESUS, studying and memorizing scripture, passionate about her family and her church family. She showed the love of Jesus in everything that she did; from her marriage to parenting her two children to serving those in need. She was kind, generous, selfless, joyful, caring, and was always smiling. She has been a pillar of faith in her community and you could always count on hearing scripture from her.
She truly embodied the joy of the Lord and an absolute servant's heart. She and Bill adopted Dale and Kayla when they were 9 and 11 year old children; just imagine the baggage that would've scared away any parent looking to adopt, but it never scared her away. She fought tirelessly for these children, before even really knowing them.. she just knew they needed love and she had all of the love to give. "Your greatest contribution to the kingdom of God may not be something you do but someone you raise." - Andy Stanley
She left a legacy that will never be forgotten, that will never end. To the most loving wife, mother, and friend.. we love you. - Bill, Dale (and Makala), and Kayla.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sheila Broadway and brother in law, Max Fenby.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Living Light Christian Church, 7700 W. Blue Road, Lake City, Mi 49651 with Andy Whipple officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.