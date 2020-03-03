Vicki J. Taylor

EVART — Vicki J. Taylor, of Osceola Township near Evart, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

    Vicki was born July 7, 1943 in Pontiac to James Franklin and Dora Ellen (Dickerson) Gibbs. She attended the Parentville School in Nankin Township and went on to graduate from Livonia Bentley High School in 1961. Vicki married Herbert S. Taylor Jr. March 15, 1963 in Canton Township, Michigan. She was raised in Farmington and Westland and spent her married and working life in Livonia and Garden City, retiring to the Evart area in 2000.

 Mrs. Taylor had worked for General Motors, then as an Office Manager for H & R Block. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose, was a forty-year member of the Bunco Club, enjoyed Evart Moose Bingo, and golfing at Spring Valley G.C.

    Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband of 56 years, Herb Taylor of Evart; her sons, Herbert S. Taylor III (Lori) of Westland, MI, Gerald S. Taylor (Lisa) of Garden City, MI; six grandchildren; her brothers, John Palosaari (Ruth) of Tucson, AZ, Ray Palosaari (Suzie) of Tucson, AZ, Tim Palosaari of Tucson, AZ, Paul Dickerson (Phyllis) of Chicago, and Gerald Gibbs (Melinda) of Baltimore, Maryland.

    A Celebration of Life honoring Vicki Jeanne Taylor will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Ray Palosaari officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until the time of services. A dinner will follow at the Evart Moose Lodge.

Vicki will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.

Cadillac News

