Vickie Lynn Meehan
Memoriams

Vickie Lynn Meehan went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 21, 2021 after a long illness.

Vickie was born March 19, 1955 and grew up in Holland, MI. She moved to Denver, CO in 1973 where she met and married Michael J. Meehan. Between Denver, Jackson, MI, and Cadillac, they raised 3 kids.

At the height of life, Vickie loved planning gatherings and cooking for large groups and was always thoughtful of relatives' birthdays, sometimes spending multiple hours at the dollar stores picking out the perfect card.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Sharon Overway.

She is survived by her brothers, Mitchell and Michael Overway; sister, Lisa Beals; husband, Michael; children and grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole - Zoe, Tenley, Jonah) of Peoria, AZ; Marcie (Brad - Addison, William, Abram, Oliver, Logan, Preston, Carson) Ball of Las Vegas, NV; and Abby (Jim - Noah, baby girl due in July) Marden of Santee, CA.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at Living Light Church of Cadillac. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to Life Resources of Northern Michigan.

Cadillac News

