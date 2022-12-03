Vickie Sue Coakley Jahner of New Boston passed away, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at their home in Cadillac where she loved to spend time. She was 61.
Vickie was born August 26, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan to Richard Charles and Susan Ann (Risek) Coakley. When she was three years old her father died, and she was raised by her stepfather, Donnie Slone and mother.
She was a cosmetologist for many years and had a creative personality. She loved to paint, sew and refurbish furniture. Her store, Creative Junkie in Lake City was an outlet for all her creativity. She was a jack of all trades, tackling any decorating, refinishing or outdoor project. Vickie could often be found on her riding lawn mower or working in her garden. She was very patriotic and left a memorable impression on those who met her.
On September 26, 1999 she married Donald Jahner and he survives her along with children, Stephen (Crystal) Simpson of Tustin and Stephanie Simpson (Daniel Curry) of Lake City; grandchildren: Tiffany, Sean (Aaliyah) Austin (Krista); great-grandson, Aiden; her parents, Susan and Donnie Slone of West Virginia; siblings, Barbara Barber, James Barber both of Cadillac; special aunt, Margie Merrit of West Virginia; many nieces and nephews and her like a daughter, Cristy Barbey of Cadillac.
In addition to her father, Richard she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Anna Risek, who she was very close to.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
