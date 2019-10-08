LEROY — Vickie Swanson, 61, of LeRoy was taken home to be with her Lord on September 30, 2019 at Cadillac Munson Hospital. Her husband, sisters and several cherished nieces and a nephew were by her bedside.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Barbara McDonald; her father and mother-in-law, Ward and Virginia Swanson; and all of her grandparents.
She leaves behind her husband, Gerald; her brother, Dennis (Linda) McDonald; three sisters, Carol Dukes, Terry McDonald, Bonnie (Tom) Webster; and two sisters-in-law, Carla and Annie Swanson. Also left behind are many cousins, nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Before the Angels took her, Vickie enjoyed yard sales, gardening, reading and shooting pool. She absolutely treasured her dogs Mackenzie, Chelsea (also deceased) and Jenna. She secretly loved her job and co-workers at Art Van in Cadillac.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at LeRoy Township Hall.
