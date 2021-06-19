Victor Lee Stimson of Mesick passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 68.
Vic was born May 7, 1953 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Harold William and Alice Marie (Callendar) Stimson and they preceded him in death.
Victor served in the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bear Lake and was a true gentleman. Vic had a tremendous work ethic and kind heart. He was always willing to take time to help others. He loved animals, gardening and spending time outside.
On February 21, 2016 he married Betty Lou Stamate, his sweetheart of 13 years. Betty survives him along with children: Thomas Stimson of Cadillac, Renee (Charles) Kroes of Cadillac, Kerrie (Bob) Fessenden of Kalkaska, Suzanne (Bob) Miller of Trout Lake; grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Ashley, Sage, Sarah, Brandon; great- grandsons, Kasen, Kamdyn; sisters: Gladys (Mark) Moorehead, Joyce (Ardo) Draper, Linda (Leonard) Kosiorowski and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Bear Lake. His final resting place will be Yuma Cemetery in Springville Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.