Victor Roy Sutton, age 63 of Lake City passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Victor was born August 10, 1958 in Cadillac to Marvis and Delores (Whitney) Sutton.
He married Betty Jean Juckett on May 20, 1989 in Cadillac. Betty preceded him in death on September 14, 1990.
Victor was a 1976 graduate of Lake City High School and he had the distinct record of never missing a day of school from kindergarten through twelfth grade. He worked as a chef in the food service industry.
Throughout Victor's life he was diligent in attending Lake City Area School's sporting events. Victor was dedicated to his community and his country.
Victor was the epitome of being a Boy Scout. He was a member of the Lake City Troop and also Troop #88 of Reed City.
Victor honorably served in the US Army and was actively involved as a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America. Victor received the Eagle Scout Award, had the highest rank in the Wood Badge Training, and received the Beaded Vigil Sash of the Order of the Arrow and the District Award of Merit.
Victor supported the Missaukee Humane Society, Friends Ministry and attended the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
Victor is survived by his son Conner Nelson of Dorr, step father, Perry Winans of Lake City, brother, David Wilson of North Carolina and sister, Dawn Chulick of Lake City.
Victor was preceded in death by his father Marvis C. Sutton in 2000 and his mother, Delores Winans in 2012.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.