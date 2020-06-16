CADILLAC — Victor W. Eastlund of Cadillac passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 92.
Victor was born on January 1, 1928 in Tustin to Emil A. and Volga E. (Williams) Eastlund. On February 14, 1953 in Wayne, Michigan he married the former Shirley A. Londo and she preceded him in death on November 9, 1998.
He graduated from Tustin High School and went on to serve in the Merchant Marines and later the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Eastlund was the owner/operator of Eastlund Concrete Construction in Holt, Michigan for over 50 years. He moved back to the Cadillac area in 1977 and was a member of the Cadillac Elks Lodge, AMVETS Post 110 of Cadillac, American Legion Post 94 of Cadillac and the Moose Lodge of Reed City. He was affiliated with Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin for many years.
In December of 2004, he married the former Ceilia (Smith) Boelen and she survives him along with his children, Vicki (Scott) Wilson of Saginaw and Darrell Eastlund (Kelly Marble) of Mason; five grandchildren, Nathon (Kathryn) Wilson, Gavin Wilson, Whitney (Ryan) Haughey, Taylor (Nick) Hoag, and Nic Eastlund; three great-grandchildren; Riley and Reese Haughey and Linden Hoag; a brother, Dale (Ardith) Eastlund of Reed City; many nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew, Susan (Tim) Birkam and Alvin (Sandy) Eastlund. In addition to his parents and wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ardis Taylor.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Jacqui Wetzel, Kim Fable and Cora Jenema.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. Burial will be at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Elks Lodge.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.