Victoria "Vickie" Sue Akers passed away on December 24, 2021 after years of defying doctors and conquering diabetes. She was born to William & Lillian Powell on August 17,1944, grew up in Greenwood Township, and was proud to call Manton her home.
Vickie was a Nurse's Assistant at Mercy Hospital and Lakeview Manor for many years. During this time, she also worked at the Sands Resort, where she made many lifelong friendships. Vickie held many titles: mother, wife, sister, grandma, nana, nurse, Mrs. Manton, Snow Devil, Rebecca, and Moosetta - but more than anything, she was always described as a spitfire. Vickie was fierce and resolute in everything she did, a woman who raised two strong children as a young mother, called the school to ensure that her daughter indeed did win the Manton Homecoming crown, befriended any outcast, and made sure her grandchildren attended dance class every Saturday. She loved Elvis, Lifetime Original movies, Lorna Doones, the song "The Old Rugged Cross", the occasional Fireball, going out to eat, her hometown, her Native American heritage and above all else, her family. Vickie's family included not only her blood relatives, but those that she assembled around her. She poured love into everyone and everything. That is her legacy.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, George Akers of Manton, her daughter Michelle "Mickie" (Dan) Viox, her son Robin (Gail) Kunkel, her brother Boyd Powell, her grandchildren Ashley (Ryan) Kunkel, Lindsey (Jeremy) Embrey, Adam (Felicia) Kunkel, Nicholas Viox, Georgie (Nate) Bump, Olivia (Kayla) Kunkel, and her great grandchildren Graci, Jax, Oliver, Nora, Brayden, Brody, Hailey, London, Nollie, and Adaline. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and her caregiver, Lori Carlson, that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lillian Powell, her brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Ruth Ann Powell, and her son Boyd Peter Kunkel.
Services will take place Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at Living Word Church in Manton, MI. Visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm, followed by a service officiated by Pastors Marc Hicks and Jim Roe, and a luncheon at the church. Donations in honor of Vickie can be made to one of the greatest joys of her life, The Manton Harvest Festival, by mailing a check to Manton Harvest Festival, PO Box 111, Manton, MI 49663. In the memo please write "In Memory of Vickie Akers, our Mrs. Manton".
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.