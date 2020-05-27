CADILLAC — Vincent “Butch‘ Schneider, age 58, of Cadillac passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home, he was surrounded by his wife and daughter, after a valiant fight with cancer.
He was born January 7, 1962 at Pontiac General Hospital to Vincent Jr. and Caroline (Hunt) Schneider. He graduated from Lake City Area High School in 1980. He married his high school sweetheart Annette Hamel on August 6, 1983. Together they had one daughter Jamie.
He was known to many as “Jack of all trades.‘ He could fix, repair or build about everything. Friends labeled him a mechanical genius. He took great pride in his work. In his earlier years he worked for Arrow Homes of Merritt building houses. He went on to work in the plumbing, heating and mechanical field, earning his journeyman plumber license in 1991. He worked for several years in and around the Traverse City area for D&W Mechanical and Arms and Cole Plumbing and Heating. He also worked at Four Winns boat factory before becoming an RV tech working for Jensens RV of Cadillac, and was most recently employed with Galvaneks Auto/RV of Cadillac as their RV tech.
He enjoyed having a cold beer with his buddies in his man cave ‘Barage.‘ He also enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets and visiting the casino. He was frequently lucky.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; daughter Jamie (Seth) Nowland; and two grandchildren Evan and Aleena Nowland of Odenton, Maryland. He is also survived by his mother and step-father, Paul and Caroline Widlund of Buckley; brother, Gerald Schneider, of Buckley; sister, Patricia Swick, of Moorestown, Cheryl Schneider Kelly of Buckley; brother, Peter (Fran) Schneider of York Town Virginia; sister-in-law Carol and Don Schroff of Kalkaska; brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Kari) Hamel of lake City, Stewart (Wanda) Hamel of Lake City, Ron (Donna) Franklin Hamel of Cadillac, Gary (Pam) Hamel of Lake City, Todd (Tonia) Hamel of Lake City. Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Jr. Schneider; mother and father-in-law, William “Bill‘ and Wava Hamel; sister-in-law Roberta Lutz; and two brothers, Frederick “Fred‘ Lutz and Milton “Manny‘ Lutz.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or Munson Hospice.
