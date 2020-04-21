MARION — Viola Blanche Wooll, of Marion, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Spectrum Health Hospital in Big Rapids. She was 90.
Viola was born on August 7, 1929 in Park Lake, Michigan to her loving mother Blanche Crowe-Lemmon. She attended Evart High School and later graduated from Marion High School. On June 1, 1946 she entered into marriage with Norman Wooll in Evart, Michigan. The couple spent 34 years together until his time of passing in 1980. Viola loved playing cards and putting together puzzles. On a weekend night, she could often be found out on the dance floor or singing. She was on a bowling league for many years. Viola enjoyed watching birds from her kitchen table. She was a charter member of the Marion Eagles Auxiliary. After moving to Pleasant Ridge Assisted Living, Viola made many friends and would often be found playing dominos with the residents or signing with the Latter Day Saints on activity nights. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially all of her grandchildren.
Viola is survived by her loving children, Gail King of McBain, Connie (Michael) Marr of Marion, Gary Wooll of Marion, Cindy Kogler of Marion and Shelly (Rich) Russell of Marion; grandchildren, Michael (Barb) King, Mark (Kim) King, Melissa (Eric) Lehman, Amanda DeVries, Jefferson DeVries, Teri (Mike) Quibell, Daniel DeVries, David (Barb) Wooll, Barbara (Doug) Russell, Jennifer (Rick) McQuestion, Robert (Kristy) Kogler, Brandi (Jenn) Kogler, Richie (Lynn Kulhawick) Russell and Breanna (Kevin Sisson) Russell; 45 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren, with two on the way; three great-great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her mother, Blanche; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vick and Anna Krchmar; daughter-in-law, Debra Wooll; two sons-in-law, David King and Ron Kogler; and a great-grandson. Devon Wooll.
A private family committal service will be conducted on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Sandi Merrifield to preside. A celebration of life will take place at a later date with an announcement to follow.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Food Pantry.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Rob and Jamie Bain and the family and staff at Pleasant Ridge Assisted Living for their wonderful care for Viola.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
