Viola Isabelle Sperling of Boon passed away, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 84.
Viola was born May 1, 1937 in Flint, Michigan to Oscar and Olive Edith (Scheall) Bell and they preceded her in death.
Viola was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She earned a degree in commercial art and worked in that industry for many years. Later she worked at JC Penny in Cadillac for many years, earning many sales and customer service awards. Viola still enjoyed art and being creative with drawing and photography.
On November 24, 1956 in Flint, Michigan she married Dale A. Sperling and he survives her along with their children: Sheryl (Da) Munschy, Deborah Evens, Dale A. Sperling, Jr., Teri (James) Meyers; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a brother, Larry (Barb) Watson.
In addition to her parents Viola was preceded in death by her siblings: Calvin (Colleen) Scheall, Judy (Byron) Parks, Tommy Watson, Paulina Bell, Oscar G. Bell, and Jimmy Bell.
Private graveside services will be held at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.