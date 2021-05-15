Viola Isabelle Sperling of Boon passed away, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 84.

Viola was born May 1, 1937 in Flint, Michigan to Oscar and Olive Edith (Scheall) Bell and they preceded her in death.

Viola was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She earned a degree in commercial art and worked in that industry for many years. Later she worked at JC Penny in Cadillac for many years, earning many sales and customer service awards. Viola still enjoyed art and being creative with drawing and photography.

On November 24, 1956 in Flint, Michigan she married Dale A. Sperling and he survives her along with their children: Sheryl (Da) Munschy, Deborah Evens, Dale A. Sperling, Jr., Teri (James) Meyers; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a brother, Larry (Barb) Watson.

In addition to her parents Viola was preceded in death by her siblings: Calvin (Colleen) Scheall, Judy (Byron) Parks, Tommy Watson, Paulina Bell, Oscar G. Bell, and Jimmy Bell.

Private graveside services will be held at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.