Violet B. Strohm, born March 24, 1932, passed away on November 11, 2020, at Ohana AFC in Manton, Michigan.
If the life of Violet Strohm could be described by one word, it would be laughter. She was best known for her contagious, joyful personality. She was rarely in a bad mood, and could giggle about the most insignificant things. So many times, we would laugh until we had tears rolling down our cheeks. She had a way of making each person who came to know her feel like they were the most important person in her life. She loved on her family like no other.
Violet enjoyed quilting, stain glass work and going out to lunch with her friends. She blessed many of us with beautiful quilts and stain glass pieces. She was always game for trying a new project, and teaching her skills to others. She was no stranger to hard work, and could tackle any task she set her mind to.
She and her husband Howard originally moved to Manton from the Detroit area. They were property owners, bar owners, and a convenience store owner for many years. They then moved to Houghton Lake where they purchased and managed Pine Toppers Lakefront Resort. All who spent time there were made to feel welcome.
After Howard passed, she moved to Cadillac where she lived for many years. First Baptist Church of Cadillac became home. She served for several years in the food pantry where she counseled many needy families. She was a member of the Northern Star Quilt Guild, the American Quilt Guild and the Red Hat Society. During her lifetime, she was a business owner, school bus driver, bakery worker and a waitress. She loved to travel, quilt hop and shop in antique stores.
Violet was vibrant, independent and happy until Alzheimer's robbed her final few years. During that time, she resided at Ohana AFC in Manton where she was loved and well cared for until her home going on November 11, 2020. We rejoice in knowing she is once again whole and safe in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Until we meet again, we will miss you.
Violet is survived by her children Mike (Liz) Lytle of Grand Rapids, Linda (Mike) Sosenko of California, Mark (Chris) Lytle of Manton, Kevin (Kathy) Lytle of Cadillac, and Judy Miracle of California. Also 8 grandchildren: Jesse, Shawn, Jhordy, Michael-John, Jodi, Chad, Kertis, and Kari. She was also blessed to know each of her 10 great grandchildren, Trenton, Brayden, Tucker, Joshua, Brandon, Victoria, Tyler, Alyssa, Adley and Declan. She is also survived by her siblings, sister Coco Tarrant of Arizona, brother Gary Hudgens of Arizona, plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Strohm, mother and father Cecil Cline and Lula Hudgens, and two brothers Lloyd Hudgens and Jimmy Hudgens.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14 at First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, and the service will be held at 11:00. A lunch will be served following the service. There will also be a live Facebook feed for those family and friends who are unable to attend and wish to take part. Search for Violet Strohm funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry, 125 Stimson Avenue, Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
