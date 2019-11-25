Virgil Donald Butler
Chris Lamphere

MESICK — Virgil Donald Butler of Mesick, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home. He was 82.

Virgil was born March 20, 1937 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Rutherford Millard and Mabel (Powers) Butler and they preceded him in death.

After earning his associate’s degree Virgil worked at Sara Lee as a pie maker for many years before retiring. He also worked as an orderly at Munson Medical Center. They attended Journey Church in Traverse City before moving to the Cadillac area and attending First Congregational Church UCC. Virgil had a strong work ethic and was also willing to help others.

On November 29, 1975 he married Joan Olszewski and she survives him along with their children, Heather (Lee) Terry of Mesick and Kevin Butler of Mesick; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Austin, Andrew, Isabelle, Caleb and sister-in-law, Daisy Butler.

In addition to his parents Virgil was preceded in death by his brothers, Malcom Butler, Bill (Dorene) Butler, Ron Butler.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfhcom.

Cadillac News

