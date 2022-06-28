Virginia Ann Peterson
Memoriams

Virginia Ann Peterson of Cadillac passed away Thursday evening June 23, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 83.

Virginia was born on January 23, 1939 in Cadillac to Enar & Marian (Sorensen) Otberg. On July 19, 1958 she married Maurice M. Peterson and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.

She attended Cadillac Schools and later was a custodian at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. She also did some residential house cleaning. Virginia enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and reading. She also enjoyed staying in touch with relatives in Sweden. Virginia loved helping her neighbors as they aged. Above all Virginia loved being a homemaker and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children: Daniel (Cheryl) Peterson of Manton, Brenda (Mike) Nelson of Tustin, and Marikae (Charlie) Nixon of Kent City; grandchildren: Maria (Craig) Kitch, Matt (Amanda) Nixon, Sarah (Mitch) Rood, Lindsay (Justin) Sandelius, Christie (Zane) Kanouse, Jessica (Matt) LaFreniere, Meagan (Troy) Heuker, Kendra Baty (Josh Moreno); 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carroll (Marion) Otberg of Holland; in-laws: Dolores Fuller, Kathleen (Harry) Richards.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eldon Otberg, Adolf Otberg; a special aunt, Alpha Otberg; in-laws: Phyllis (Wallace) Sours , Gordon Fuller, Robert (Nancy) Peterson, Karen (Lee) Bushor.

Friends may meet the family, Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene or Grace Community Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"