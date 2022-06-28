Virginia Ann Peterson of Cadillac passed away Thursday evening June 23, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 83.
Virginia was born on January 23, 1939 in Cadillac to Enar & Marian (Sorensen) Otberg. On July 19, 1958 she married Maurice M. Peterson and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.
She attended Cadillac Schools and later was a custodian at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. She also did some residential house cleaning. Virginia enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and reading. She also enjoyed staying in touch with relatives in Sweden. Virginia loved helping her neighbors as they aged. Above all Virginia loved being a homemaker and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her children: Daniel (Cheryl) Peterson of Manton, Brenda (Mike) Nelson of Tustin, and Marikae (Charlie) Nixon of Kent City; grandchildren: Maria (Craig) Kitch, Matt (Amanda) Nixon, Sarah (Mitch) Rood, Lindsay (Justin) Sandelius, Christie (Zane) Kanouse, Jessica (Matt) LaFreniere, Meagan (Troy) Heuker, Kendra Baty (Josh Moreno); 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carroll (Marion) Otberg of Holland; in-laws: Dolores Fuller, Kathleen (Harry) Richards.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eldon Otberg, Adolf Otberg; a special aunt, Alpha Otberg; in-laws: Phyllis (Wallace) Sours , Gordon Fuller, Robert (Nancy) Peterson, Karen (Lee) Bushor.
Friends may meet the family, Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene or Grace Community Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
